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🐱 Sweet Lakeland Cats Ready for Adoption at SPCA Florida
Looking for a new feline friend in Lakeland, FL? These adoptable cats at SPCA Florida are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.
Malin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Malin is a young brown tabby and white girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure.
👉 Meet Malin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zion
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Zion is a handsome orange-and-white adult boy who would love a calm, caring home to call his own.
👉 Meet Zion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Atlas
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Atlas is a tiny brown tabby and white kitten, ready to start life with a family who will guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emilia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / orange or red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Emilia is a lovely adult girl with a mix of brown tabby and orange coloring, hoping for a quiet, loving home.
👉 Meet Emilia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kalina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Kalina is a young brown tabby and white cat looking for a family to give her time, patience, and love.
👉 Meet Kalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hecate
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Hecate is a fluffy black kitten with medium-length fur, ready to grow up in a safe and caring home.
👉 Meet Hecate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Solstice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida
- Phone: (863) 646-7722
Solstice is a sleek black kitten hoping to find a forever family who will keep him safe and loved.
👉 Meet Solstice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lakeland, FL area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call SPCA Florida at (863) 646-7722 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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