Looking for a new feline friend in Lakeland, FL? These adoptable cats at SPCA Florida are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with white

Brown tabby with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Malin is a young brown tabby and white girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure.

👉 Meet Malin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red with white

Orange or red with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Zion is a handsome orange-and-white adult boy who would love a calm, caring home to call his own.

👉 Meet Zion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with white

Brown tabby with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Atlas is a tiny brown tabby and white kitten, ready to start life with a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / orange or red

Brown tabby / orange or red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Emilia is a lovely adult girl with a mix of brown tabby and orange coloring, hoping for a quiet, loving home.

👉 Meet Emilia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with white

Brown tabby with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Kalina is a young brown tabby and white cat looking for a family to give her time, patience, and love.

👉 Meet Kalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Hecate is a fluffy black kitten with medium-length fur, ready to grow up in a safe and caring home.

👉 Meet Hecate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

Solstice is a sleek black kitten hoping to find a forever family who will keep him safe and loved.

👉 Meet Solstice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lakeland, FL area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call SPCA Florida at (863) 646-7722 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.