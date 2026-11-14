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🚧 Lakeland FL Construction Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles
Lakeland’s construction scene is busy right now, with big infrastructure and specialty projects moving ahead. If you’ve got field experience and like leading crews, there are some strong options here.
Apprentice Electrician
- Employer: OWL Services
- Location: Lakeland, FL (projects nationwide, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26–$32/hr DOE + per diem, mileage, paid travel time
Hands-on commercial/industrial role for someone with 3–6+ years electrical construction experience working toward a Journeyman license. Expect up to 85% travel, steady 40+ hours/week with OT potential, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, flexible time off, and paid training toward your license).
Project Superintendent (Bridge/Highway Construction)
- Employer: MasTec Civil, LLC, a MasTec Company
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + benefits
Lead night-shift field operations on a major bridge/highway project. This role oversees crews, schedules, budgets, and safety for heavy civil work and requires 5+ years in heavy construction with bridge/road/DOT experience. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and a Fortune 500 career path.
General Superintendent – Infrastructure Rehabilitation
- Employer: AllClear Underground Solutions | Engineered Spray Solutions
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt
- Salary: Based on experience
Top-level field leader role over multiple crews doing manhole rehab and protective coatings. You’ll handle scheduling, client communication, safety, and production across several projects. Requires 5+ years in manhole rehab/coatings and strong leadership skills. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and an employee referral program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction hiring often moves fast, and experience counts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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