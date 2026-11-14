Lakeland’s construction scene is busy right now, with big infrastructure and specialty projects moving ahead. If you’ve got field experience and like leading crews, there are some strong options here.

Employer: OWL Services

OWL Services Location: Lakeland, FL (projects nationwide, heavy travel)

(projects nationwide, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $26–$32/hr DOE + per diem, mileage, paid travel time

Hands-on commercial/industrial role for someone with 3–6+ years electrical construction experience working toward a Journeyman license. Expect up to 85% travel, steady 40+ hours/week with OT potential, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, flexible time off, and paid training toward your license).

Employer: MasTec Civil, LLC, a MasTec Company

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + benefits

Lead night-shift field operations on a major bridge/highway project. This role oversees crews, schedules, budgets, and safety for heavy civil work and requires 5+ years in heavy construction with bridge/road/DOT experience. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and a Fortune 500 career path.

Employer: AllClear Underground Solutions | Engineered Spray Solutions

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: Based on experience

Top-level field leader role over multiple crews doing manhole rehab and protective coatings. You’ll handle scheduling, client communication, safety, and production across several projects. Requires 5+ years in manhole rehab/coatings and strong leadership skills. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and an employee referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction hiring often moves fast, and experience counts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.