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🍽️ Lakeland FL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles With Benefits
Lakeland’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to popular local restaurants. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these openings are worth a look.
Experienced Line Cook (Part-Time)
- Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Work the line at a well-known local spot with a strong training program and clear standards. Comes with medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, dining discounts, and growth opportunities if you want to move up.
Food Service Worker – Food Production Services
- Employer: Lakeland Regional Health
- Location: 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time, benefit-eligible (80 hrs/2 weeks)
- Shift: Mon–Fri 2:30 pm–11 pm, rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: From $16.77/hr (midpoint $17.61/hr)
Hospital-based role doing food prep, serving, and cleaning in a large medical center. Good fit if you like steady hours, teamwork, and full-time benefits with paid time off.
Cook/Baker – Food Production Services
- Employer: Lakeland Regional Health
- Location: 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time, benefit-eligible (80 hrs/2 weeks)
- Shift: Mon–Fri 11 am–7:30 pm, rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: From $16.77/hr (midpoint $19.29/hr)
Cook and bake for patients, catering, and the cafeteria using set recipes and production sheets. Great if you have solid kitchen skills and want hospital benefits, steady schedule, and large-volume experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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