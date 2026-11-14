Lakeland’s customer service scene is busy right now, from big banks to pizza shops and warehouse clubs. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, lead a team, and help with hiring and training in a fast-paced fashion and home trends store. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and a clear path into store management.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 5315 N US Hwy 98, Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time (can include part-time hours)

(can include part-time hours) Salary: Not listed

Take orders in-store and by phone, handle cash, and help make pizzas in a busy, team-focused shop. Great if you want flexible hours, a fun environment, and a place where many people move up into management.

Employer: Crossmark Inc. / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Lakeland, FL (Sam’s Club)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.50/hour

Run in-store product demos, give out samples, and guide other event staff inside Sam’s Club. Weekly pay, flexible schedule, and a fun way to build leadership and customer service skills if you like talking with shoppers.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 1414 S. Combee Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801

Type: Part-time (includes Saturdays )

(includes ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: December 12, 2026 (may close early)

Handle everyday banking transactions, greet customers, and refer them to bankers for more complex needs. Good entry point into retail banking if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction and want strong training and long-term career paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.