Lakeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to clinics to EMS. If you’re licensed (or close to it), there are several solid paths to get your foot in the door or move up.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a nursing team in an inpatient rehab setting, guiding patient care and staff on your unit. This role comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and growth at a large national rehab leader.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

Provide hemodialysis care to inpatients in a state-of-the-art dialysis suite while educating staff and supporting rehab patients with kidney disease. Good fit if you have dialysis experience and want strong benefits and education support.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.50 – $30.80/hour

Work as a Medical Support Specialist in a plasma center, doing donor screenings, handling reactions, and supporting safety programs. Great if you’re an EMT/LPN/RN wanting steady hours, clinical work, and a clear pay range plus benefits.

Employer: Watson Clinic LLP

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Treat patients in an outpatient setting, focusing on rehab, pain control, and mobility. Ideal for a Florida-licensed PT who enjoys orthopedics or neuro and wants to mentor PTAs and students.

Employer: MEDFLEET AMBULANCE

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Ride on an ambulance, assist an EMT with patient care, and gain real-world experience. Perfect if you’re halfway through EMT school or just finished and prepping for NREMT, with exam review support included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.