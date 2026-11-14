Lakeland’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like keeping parts, trucks, and orders moving. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Lakeland, FL this week.

Employer: Company Wrench

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole parts operation for a heavy equipment dealer – from inventory and purchasing to shipping, receiving, and team leadership. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, ESOP, paid training, PTO, and monthly profit sharing, so it’s a strong fit if you want a long-term logistics career path.

Employer: Maurice's Auto Repair & Towing

Location: Lakeland, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Work at a 36-year local auto shop, handling ordering, sourcing, and tracking auto parts for techs. This is a good fit if you have recent auto parts or dealership parts counter experience and want steady hours plus 401(k) matching and a retirement plan.

Employer: Novo Building Products

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm (or until finished)

Pay: $17 – $19/hour (based on experience)

Support the logistics department by printing bills of lading, coordinating with drivers, and tracking deliveries so orders go out on time. You’ll get benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a clean work environment with room to grow in a large distribution company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.