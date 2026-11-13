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Lakeland
Lakeland Electric Visits Crystal Lake Elementary
8 days ago
Lakeland Electric took part in the Great American Teach-In at Crystal Lake Elementary School, meeting with about 220 students to explain how they keep power on in the community and to share career paths in the energy field. Staff answered student questions and encouraged them to think about future jobs in public power.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lakeland Electric
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