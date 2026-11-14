Lakeland is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from healthcare to housing to field operations. If you’ve got management experience and like being in charge of people and results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Watson Clinic LLP

Watson Clinic LLP Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the full oncology service line, including medical oncology, chemo/infusion, and radiation oncology at a major local clinic. This is a high-impact role owning strategy, budgets, operations, and compliance while working closely with physicians and clinical leaders.

Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind Group)

1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind Group) Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23–$30/hr+ (base + profit sharing + tips; overtime as needed)

Hands-on leadership role with a clear path to Operations Manager. You’ll lead crews in the field, manage daily junk removal operations, close on-site sales, and track performance while earning hourly pay plus profit share, bonuses, and tips.

Employer: Dorvidor Management

Location: Lakeland, FL (brand-new apartment community)

Lakeland, FL (brand-new apartment community) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, employee discount, paid time off

Help launch and run a new apartment community from pre-opening through lease-up. You’ll support leasing, rent collection, resident relations, and daily operations, with a stable salary and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.