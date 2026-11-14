Lakeland has some very special cats waiting for homes at SPCA Florida. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Jelly Bean is a tiny brown tabby baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Nicholas is a handsome black adult cat who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family.

👉 Meet Nicholas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Inky is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some fun toys to chase.

👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Jaina is a fluffy gray baby with a soft coat and a big future ahead of her in the right home.

👉 Meet Jaina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue & white

Gray/blue & white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Gumdrop is a gray and white kitten who’s ready to bring some sweetness into your home.

👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Heath is a brown tabby and white kitten looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Heath and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

BonBon is another adorable brown tabby and white baby, hoping for a safe and loving home.

👉 Meet BonBon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Chloe is a striking black kitten with a higher adoption fee, likely reflecting extra care or services.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Catalina is a black and white kitten who’s ready to move from the shelter into a forever home.

👉 Meet Catalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Porcini is a lovely gray adult cat who would appreciate a calm, stable home.

👉 Meet Porcini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & black

Brown tabby & black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722

Ozzy is a unique brown tabby and black kitten, ready to start life with a new family.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call SPCA Florida at (863) 646-7722 or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Lakeland can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.