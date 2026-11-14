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🐱 Sweet Lakeland Cats Ready for Adoption at SPCA Florida
Lakeland has some very special cats waiting for homes at SPCA Florida. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.
Jelly Bean
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Jelly Bean is a tiny brown tabby baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nicholas
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Nicholas is a handsome black adult cat who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family.
👉 Meet Nicholas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Inky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Inky is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some fun toys to chase.
👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaina
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Jaina is a fluffy gray baby with a soft coat and a big future ahead of her in the right home.
👉 Meet Jaina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gumdrop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue & white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Gumdrop is a gray and white kitten who’s ready to bring some sweetness into your home.
👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Heath
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Heath is a brown tabby and white kitten looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Heath and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BonBon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
BonBon is another adorable brown tabby and white baby, hoping for a safe and loving home.
👉 Meet BonBon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chloe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Chloe is a striking black kitten with a higher adoption fee, likely reflecting extra care or services.
👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Catalina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Catalina is a black and white kitten who’s ready to move from the shelter into a forever home.
👉 Meet Catalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Porcini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Porcini is a lovely gray adult cat who would appreciate a calm, stable home.
👉 Meet Porcini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ozzy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: SPCA Florida — (863) 646-7722
Ozzy is a unique brown tabby and black kitten, ready to start life with a new family.
👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call SPCA Florida at (863) 646-7722 or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Lakeland can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.