Lakeland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid corporate and professional firms hiring. If you’ve got accounting or analysis skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Publix

Publix Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Handle high-volume Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, ACH payments, and check processing for Publix. This role is great if you like detail work, auditing, and being the final quality check on payments and scanned financial documents.

Employer: Publix

Publix Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Serve as a financial and operational subject matter expert for Real Estate Asset Management and Corporate Real Estate Accounting. You’ll handle reporting, forecasting, and analysis, support senior leadership, and mentor a small team of analysts, so it’s a strong step up if you want leadership experience.

Employer: DCCM

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Work closely with Project Managers on contracts, billing, and project financials from setup through invoicing and reconciliation. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 3+ years of project accounting (especially in AEC or professional services) and enjoy digging into details with tools like Excel and ERP systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.