Lakeland’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from in-person territory roles to fully remote commission gigs. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: POOLCORP

Location: Lakeland, FL (3146 Winter Lake Road, 33803)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + performance bonuses up to $2,500

Weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm) with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition programs, stock purchase plan). You’ll help customers at the counter and by phone, process orders, recommend products, and support light warehouse/showroom work.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Lakeland, FL (field-based with home office)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Year 1 on-target earnings $90,000–$109,000; Year 2 $122,000–$140,000 (base salary + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search and social ads, SEO, reputation tools) to local businesses in a hybrid role (in-field + home office). Comes with base pay, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, clear promotion paths, and recognition trips.

Employer: High Ticket Teams

Location: Remote – must live in the United States (listed for Lakeland, FL)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Compensation: Commission-only with recurring, uncapped earning potential

Fully remote, high-ticket sales role where leads are provided and you earn via recurring commissions. You’ll run sales calls over phone/Zoom, manage a pipeline, and follow a set process—ideal if you’re competitive, coachable, and comfortable working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.