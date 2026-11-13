Lakeland’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools, machines, or measuring tape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carpenter Company

Carpenter Company Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (about 3:30 pm – 12:00 am)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

This role runs cutting and packaging machines for foam bedding products, keeps quality checks on point, and moves finished material to the next area. Good fit if you have machine operator and forklift experience, like overtime pay, and want long-term work with health insurance, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement after 1 year.

Employer: Rubber and Accessories

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

You’ll fabricate hose, conveyor belt, and gasket products, pick and pack orders, and help keep inventory accurate in a busy warehouse. Great if you’re handy with tools, can read a tape measure and work orders, and want health, dental, vision, uniforms, PTO, and vacation time.

Employer: Publix Super Markets

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, any shift (nights, weekends, holidays possible)

Full-time, any shift (nights, weekends, holidays possible) Salary: Not listed

This job mixes doughs and fillings by formula, runs mixing equipment, and keeps the area clean under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). Strong pick if you can lift 50+ lbs, like fast-paced work, and want big-company perks like employee stock ownership, 401(k), health benefits, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and a year-end holiday bonus.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.