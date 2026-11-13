Lakeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and rehab centers looking for people who want steady work and room to learn. If you like helping patients and keeping care running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ChenMed

ChenMed Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$24.26 per hour

Unlicensed clinical + front desk mix in a primary care setting for seniors. You’ll take vitals, help with exams, draw labs, give meds under supervision, and support patients by phone while keeping the center organized.

Employer: Excelsior Care Group (Charming Lakes Rehabilitation)

Excelsior Care Group (Charming Lakes Rehabilitation) Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Salary: $38.00–$44.00 per hour

Lead the MDS/RAI process in a skilled nursing setting, making sure assessments, care plans, and documentation are accurate and on time. Great fit for an RN or LPN who knows long‑term care and wants steady weekday hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Spine Institute of Central Florida

Spine Institute of Central Florida Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Front-line scheduling role in a busy orthopedic clinic, managing appointments in the EHR, handling calls, and coordinating with providers and billing. Ideal if you have medical office experience, know EHR systems, and like keeping a fast-paced schedule under control.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.