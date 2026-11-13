Lakeland has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to stay active on the job.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Lakeland, FL (on-the-go, at client locations)

(on-the-go, at client locations) Type: Full-time

You’ll detail cars inside and out at customers’ homes or workplaces. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Publix Super Markets

Location: Lakeland, FL

Category: Industrial Maintenance / Equipment

Industrial Maintenance / Equipment Type: Full-time

You’ll perform preventative maintenance on powered industrial equipment batteries in a fast‑paced setting. This role comes with strong Publix benefits (stock ownership, 401(k), health plans, PTO, and more) and is great if you’re safety‑minded, can lift 40+ lbs, and are open to nights/weekends.

Employer: Lakeland Regional Health

Location: 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, benefit-eligible (80 hours per pay period)

(80 hours per pay period) Shift: 7:00 am – 3:30 pm, Mon–Fri, rotating weekends

Pay: Min $16.77 – Mid $17.61 per hour

You’ll keep hospital areas clean and safe, doing light housekeeping and stocking carts and closets. Good for someone who likes routine, cares about patient spaces, and wants steady hours with time-off benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, location, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.