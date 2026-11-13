Lakeland is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the move and want solid pay, these local and regional driving jobs are worth a look.

Employer: LAVIDA Delivery (Amazon DSP)

LAVIDA Delivery (Amazon DSP) Location: Lakeland, FL (DFL7 station, FL-33)

(DFL7 station, FL-33) Pay: From $21.75/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Full-time, about 4 days/week, ~10 hours/day, weekend day required

Drive a company van, follow GPS routes, and deliver packages around Lakeland. No CDL or delivery experience needed, paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: Lakeland, FL

Pay: $31.60/hour , rising to $33.25/hour after 6 months

, rising to after 6 months Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, early start (4:30 a.m.), local routes

Lead delivery routes to grocery and retail accounts, handle merchandising, and help train new drivers. This CDL-A role offers strong hourly pay, local routes, and big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and education support.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based in Lakeland, FL , traveling across multiple states

Based in , traveling across multiple states Pay: $1,250–$1,525 average weekly , plus bonuses

, plus bonuses Type: Full-time, home every three weeks, all CDL holders

Fly to different parts of the country, then drive 100% no-touch freight with mostly drop-and-hook. Includes weekly guarantee pay (first 90 days), up to $7,500 sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.