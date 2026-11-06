undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Lakeland FL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Lakeland has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and care for buildings. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician – Lakewood Terrace
- Employer: Franklin Group
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep an apartment community running smoothly by handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, pools, and general repairs. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and like varied work both inside units and around the property; HVAC certification is a plus.
Custodian / Conserje – Lakeland 33813 (Evening, PT)
- Employer: B&T Building Services
- Location: 6415 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Fri–Sun, 5:00 PM–10:00 PM (15 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00/hour, weekly pay
Evening cleaning role in a commercial setting, focusing on bathrooms, floors, dusting, and trash. Good for someone who wants steady weekend hours, can work mostly on their own, and has the physical ability for repetitive cleaning tasks.
Cleaner / Limpiador – Lakeland 33813 (Weekend, PT)
- Employer: B&T Building Services
- Location: 6415 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Fri–Sun, 5:00 PM–7:30 PM (7.5 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00/hour, weekly pay
Shorter weekend shifts doing commercial cleaning and disinfecting, including restrooms, floors, dusting, and trash. Nice option if you want extra income with a light schedule and prefer a small, family-owned company feel.
If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.