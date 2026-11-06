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Lakeland
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Lakeland, FL
9 days ago
Lakeland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from fast casual to hotel work. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes), there’s likely a fit here.
Experienced Line Cook
- Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Part-time (posting mentions full-time line cook as well)
- Salary: Competitive
This role is all about cooking to Harry’s standards, keeping your station clean, and following safety rules. You’ll get training, discounted dining, paid vacation, medical benefits (if eligible), and growth opportunities if you want to move up.
Department Manager
- Employer: McDonald's (Franchisee-owned restaurant)
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay
Lead a department like Guest Service, Kitchen, or People while running fast-paced shifts. This role comes with paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, disability and life insurance, and more for long-term growth.
Hotel Laundry Attendant
- Employer: Sandpiper Hospitality
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle the full linen cycle for the hotel: sorting, washing, drying, folding, and delivering linens and uniforms. Good fit if you like steady, behind-the-scenes work that keeps the hotel running smoothly and supports the housekeeping team.
Cafeteria Worker – Lakeland
- Employer: Publix
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help take care of Publix associates by stocking and rotating food, cooking and serving meals, and washing dishes. Simple, steady work with a well-known local employer.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.