🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from fast casual to hotel work. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes), there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Part-time (posting mentions full-time line cook as well)

(posting mentions full-time line cook as well) Salary: Competitive

This role is all about cooking to Harry’s standards, keeping your station clean, and following safety rules. You’ll get training, discounted dining, paid vacation, medical benefits (if eligible), and growth opportunities if you want to move up.

Employer: McDonald's (Franchisee-owned restaurant)

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay

Lead a department like Guest Service, Kitchen, or People while running fast-paced shifts. This role comes with paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, disability and life insurance, and more for long-term growth.

Employer: Sandpiper Hospitality

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle the full linen cycle for the hotel: sorting, washing, drying, folding, and delivering linens and uniforms. Good fit if you like steady, behind-the-scenes work that keeps the hotel running smoothly and supports the housekeeping team.

Employer: Publix

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help take care of Publix associates by stocking and rotating food, cooking and serving meals, and washing dishes. Simple, steady work with a well-known local employer.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.