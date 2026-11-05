💻 Lakeland FL Tech Hiring: Multiple Hybrid Publix IT Roles

Lakeland’s tech scene is buzzing, and Publix Technology is leading the way with hybrid roles that keep you close to home and close to big enterprise projects.

Below are several IT openings in Lakeland, FL that all offer hybrid work and hands-on impact with large-scale systems.

Employer: Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets Location: Lakeland, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the SAP platform team covering SAP Basis, Security, BW/Analytics, and platform operations for a huge S/4HANA environment. This role owns strategy, budget, and people leadership, balancing 24/7 stability with modernization and cloud work.

Employer: Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets Location: Lakeland, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on QA role building Playwright automation (TypeScript or C#) for POS and in-store systems used by real customers. Good fit if you like test automation, CI/CD pipelines, SQL, and working across apps, APIs, and data.

Employer: Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets Location: Lakeland, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team building a next-gen vendor funding platform using .NET Core, C#, microservices, Azure DevOps, and Databricks. You’ll guide architecture, mentor engineers, and work closely with Accounting and Data & AI on high-volume financial systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.