🏥 Lakeland, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now

Lakeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of hands-on roles for people who like direct patient care. If you’re certified and ready to work, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75 per hour

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified tech. You’ll manage techs and cashiers, support vaccines and health services (where allowed by law), handle scheduling, training, inventory, and help keep the pharmacy running smoothly for patients.

Employer: ELITE CARE HOME HEALTH AGENCY LLC

Location: Lakeland, FL (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Provide one-on-one care in homes, assisted living, and nursing homes, including ADLs, vitals, memory care, hospice support, and EMR charting. Good fit if you’re a certified HHA or CNA who likes variety, hands-on care, and working with seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Employer: ARAA HOME CARE, LLC

Location: Lakeland, FL area (Hillsborough County, in-person)

Type: Part-time, PRN

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Part-time and PRN CNA/HHA roles in long-term home care with a flexible schedule. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, vitals, and family support—ideal if you want weekend work or to pick up extra shifts while using your CNA/HHA, CPR, and home-care skills.

Employer: NuCare Senior Living

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time (weekends required)

Schedule Highlight: Every weekend, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sat & Sun

Handle medication administration for residents, document in MARs, monitor for side effects, and help with ADLs, meals, and light housekeeping. Good for someone with Medication Tech/Aide certification who wants steady hours in an assisted living-style setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.