🚧 Lakeland, FL Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lakeland’s building scene is busy, from big commercial projects to hands-on trade work. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now in and around Lakeland, FL.

Employer: Watts AC (Watts Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical)

Location: Lakeland – Winter Haven, FL

Salary: $20–$25/hr

Type: Full-time

No experience needed — they’ll train you from the ground up. You’ll assist licensed electricians on residential and light commercial jobs, with paid on-the-job training, 80% company-paid medical, dental/vision options, 401(k), and 2 weeks PTO.

Employer: Gilbane Building Company

Location: Lakeland, FL

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead field operations on large $50M–$100M+ commercial/industrial projects for a Top-10 ENR contractor. This role is site-based, managing trade contractors, safety, schedule, and a large team, with access to Gilbane University training and a strong benefits/401(k) package.

Employer: K D Installation Services LLC

Location: Lakeland, FL (travel across Central & South FL)

Salary: From $20/hr

Type: Full-time, on the road

Hands-on role building and modifying metal pallet rack systems in warehouses across Florida (and some Georgia travel). You’ll lift 50+ lbs, use tools daily, get paid time off, and some overnight travel with per diem — must have a valid driver’s license and personal transportation.

If one of these fits your skills (or the skills you want to learn), click through, read the full posting, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.