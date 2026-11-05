🚌 Lakeland, FL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lakeland’s roads stay busy, and so do the shops and crews that keep everything moving. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now around town.

Employer: RK&K

RK&K Location: Lakeland, FL (Central Florida projects)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role on roadway and bridge projects, checking traffic signals, signs, and fiber optics for FDOT standards. Good fit if you have 2+ years CEI experience plus CTQP certs and want strong benefits like PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+

Location: Lakeland Highlands, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Monday–Friday, Pay: $15.00/hour + tips

Customer-facing valet role with steady afternoon/evening hours. You’ll park cars, follow traffic laws, and help guests while working with a large parking and mobility company.

Employer: Pros Logistics Inc.

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Monday–Friday Pay: $24.00–$30.00 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on shop role working on semi-trucks: transmissions, engines, overhauls, turbos, brakes, EGR/DPF systems, A/C, and more. You’ll need your own tools, and you get paid time off plus steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.