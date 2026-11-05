📢 Lakeland November updates: food drive, art contest & closures

📢 Holiday season updates, food drive & ways to get involved in Lakeland

Here’s what’s going on around Lakeland:

Board of Commissioners meeting

Thursday, 5:00 p.m., City Hall – Agenda includes a new residential development contract, buying an emergency generator for Fire Station #1, and recodifying the City Code. Meeting will be livestreamed and recorded.

Veterans Day closures

Lakeland City Hall and the Lakeland Senior Center will be closed Wednesday, November 11. They reopen Thursday, November 12.

Young Artist Spotlight

Lakeland youth can submit original artwork.

Submission deadline: November 12; Awards: December 3.

Questions: jbarbee@lakelandtn.org.

Thanksgiving Food Drive

Donate non‑perishable Thanksgiving foods by Wednesday, November 18 at:

Parks & Rec Office – 9845 Lake District Dr, Suite 103

Oakwood Clubhouse – 10133 Matwood Oak Dr

Lakeland City Hall – 10001 Highway 70

The Pet Hospitals – 3031 Canada Rd

Monetary gifts: drop at Parks & Rec Office, 9845 Lake District Dr, Suite 103.

Food box pickup for scheduled families: Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., same Parks & Rec address.

Info: Alex Harris – (901) 633-7003, events@lakelandtn.org.

Community Advisory Board opening – District 8

Seeking a resident from Plantation Woods, Bentbrooke Hills, or Cobb Road.

New Canada Road

Earthwork and drainage work starting near Canabridge Rd & New Canada Rd – use caution.

Stay connected

Download Lakeland Connect (Android/iPhone) to report non‑emergency issues.

Sign up for the City’s Mass Notification System for weather, emergencies, road closures, service changes, and New Canada Road updates.