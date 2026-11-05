🏭 Lakeland, FL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lakeland’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid roles just opened up. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hr starting, range $16.53 – $24.81/hr, bonus eligible

Keep Ferguson’s fusion equipment running—work on electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical repairs, plus routine maintenance and troubleshooting. Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., with training provided if you have basic mechanic or equipment experience.

Employer: Wastequip / Wastebuilt

Wastequip / Wastebuilt Location: Lakeland, FL (3900 County Line Rd.)

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.56/hr

Support the warehouse by moving materials with a forklift and taking clear photos of parts and inventory for a special project. Weekday schedule set by the Parts Manager, with benefits even for part-time like health insurance, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Publix

Publix Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help set up the production line, assemble sandwiches and meals, prep baked goods, and load/unload racks and ovens. You’ll rotate through different spots on the line and keep things moving at conveyor speed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.