🍽️ Lakeland FL Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lakeland’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house jobs you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, pot washing, and general cleaning in a popular seafood spot. Comes with medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, discounted dining, training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3730 Airport Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy quick-service restaurant inside Circle K, leading the team and supporting daily operations. Role offers tip pooling, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, stock purchase plan, and meal discounts.

Employer: The Estates at Carpenters

Location: North Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time (Cook I); posting mentions FT, title notes FT & PT

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Prepare meats, salads, veggies, desserts, and more for residents at a long-standing retirement community. Good fit if you like steady, in-person kitchen work with a set location and clear procedures.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Daytime-only role (no nights) clearing and resetting tables and helping the front-of-house team. Offers a big benefits package for eligible employees, including health coverage, meal discounts, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and wellness perks.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.