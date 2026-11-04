🏥 Lakeland, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16.50/hr+

Lakeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital settings to in‑home care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you like customer interaction, can stay on your feet, and want structured training plus part-time hours with access to benefits.

Employer: Lakeland Regional Health – Florida

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advanced practice role in women’s health at a large, 910-bed, Level 1 Trauma teaching hospital. You’ll handle exams, diagnosis, treatment, and patient education in OB/GYN, working closely with physicians and a big multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Lakeland Regional Health – Florida

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed base salary + production incentives (exact amount not listed)

Fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon role in a large employed group of 400+ providers. You’ll see a wide range of cases in a modern ortho clinic, enjoy Level 1 Trauma Center resources, academic opportunities, and no state income tax.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Lakeland, FL (hospital-based)

(hospital-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes $5,000 bonus

Acute care dialysis RN role in hospital units like ICU, CCU, and ED. Ideal if you already have dialysis experience and want fast-paced, critical care work with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and career growth paths.

Employer: AHCS

Location: Lakeland, FL (home care)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour

In-home caregiving for a client in the 33810 area, 3 set days a week. Great if you want steady daytime hours, have a CNA license or HHA certification, at least 1 year of experience, and are comfortable around dogs.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.