🏗️ Lakehurst, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Lakehurst is buzzing with defense and industrial projects, and that means strong demand for experienced engineers. If you’ve got a technical background and like hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Omni2Max, Inc.

Omni2Max, Inc. Location: Lakehurst, NJ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $81.26 per hour

Clearance: Secret (required)

Lead advanced electrical engineering work tied to Naval Aviation systems and shipboard navigation gear. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years of experience, know your way around Windows/Linux, and like troubleshooting complex shipboard electronic systems.

Employer: Omni2Max, Inc.

Omni2Max, Inc. Location: Lakehurst, NJ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Secret (preferred)

Senior-level mechanical role supporting DoD / Naval Aviation systems, with a focus on complex mechanical engineering duties. Good fit if you have 10+ years in mechanical engineering, enjoy defense work, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Manufacturing Verification Network

Location: Lakehurst, NJ area (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $115,000 – $140,000 (contingent on contract award)

(contingent on contract award) Posting Close Date: 11/11/2026

Lead a two-year plant modernization at a Department of Navy manufacturing site, connecting legacy and modern CNC and industrial machines with sensors and edge devices. Great if you have 5+ years in manufacturing controls/automation, are comfortable on the shop floor, and want to own a big, visible digitization project.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.