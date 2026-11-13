Lake Zurich has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on senior care to a unique funeral service apprenticeship. Here are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: ICCFA - International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association

ICCFA - International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Entry path into funeral service for someone who wants a long-term career in a specialized, in-demand field. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, compassionate, and interested in learning the full funeral director role while you work.

Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care

Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Type: FULL-TIME / PART-TIME

FULL-TIME / PART-TIME Salary: $19.50–$22.00 per hour (time-and-a-half over 40 hours and holidays)

Home care role helping clients with companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and medication reminders. You’ll get weekly pay, a flexible schedule, health insurance, Simple IRA, bonuses, and 24/7 support, if you have 2+ years of caregiving experience and reliable transportation.

Employer: Cedar Lake Senior Living (Sonida Senior Living)

Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Type: OTHER (full-time; other shifts also listed)

OTHER (full-time; other shifts also listed) Salary: $18.50 per hour

Certified Nursing Assistant role in a senior living community, helping residents with daily care, meals, and medication reminders. Offers medical, dental, vision (for eligible full-time staff), PTO, 401(k), referral bonuses, and training and career growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Lake Zurich tend to open and fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.