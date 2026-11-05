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🏥 Lake Zurich Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lake Zurich has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from pediatrics to senior care and vet medicine. If you like caring for people (or pets), these are worth a look.
Pediatric Occupational Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Infinity & Beyond Pediatric Therapy
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- Type: Full-time (W-2)
- Pay: $73,000 – $100,000 per year
One-on-one OT with kids from infancy through early teens in a fun, team-focused clinic. Flexible schedules (including 4-day workweek), no mandatory weekends, CEU money, health/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of mentorship and collaboration.
Certified Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)
Hands-on vet tech role with a local practice backed by a large veterinary network. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability options, career development support, and discounted care for your own pets.
Nursing LPN LVN or RN – Part-Time
- Employer: Sonida Senior Living
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)
Provide care for residents in independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid training, and tech tools that help you spend more time on actual care.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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