🏥 Lake Zurich Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lake Zurich has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from pediatrics to senior care and vet medicine. If you like caring for people (or pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: Infinity & Beyond Pediatric Therapy

Infinity & Beyond Pediatric Therapy Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Type: Full-time (W-2)

(W-2) Pay: $73,000 – $100,000 per year

One-on-one OT with kids from infancy through early teens in a fun, team-focused clinic. Flexible schedules (including 4-day workweek), no mandatory weekends, CEU money, health/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of mentorship and collaboration.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)

Hands-on vet tech role with a local practice backed by a large veterinary network. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability options, career development support, and discounted care for your own pets.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living

Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Provide care for residents in independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid training, and tech tools that help you spend more time on actual care.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.