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🎁 Free Items Around Lake Worth — Skates, Furniture & More
Lake Worth neighbors are giving away some useful and unique free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home, hobby, or collection.
K2 Alexis Women’s Inline Skates (Size 8.5)
Item: K2 Alexis women’s inline skates, size 8.5
Condition: Not stated (offered as free rollerblades)
Location: Barclay at Poinciana Place, near Lake Worth & Jog
Source: Nextdoor
Free women’s rollerblades, great if you skate for fun or exercise. Listed as size 8.5 and ready for pickup near Lake Worth and Jog.
Pheasant Taxidermy Display with Nebraska Game Refuge Sign
Item: Pheasant taxidermy display on wooden base
Extras: Nebraska Game Refuge Boundary sign included
Condition: Described as beautiful, good for decor or collectors
Location: Lakes of Sherbrooke, Lake Worth
Source: Nextdoor
This is a detailed pheasant mount on a wooden base, paired with a Nebraska Game Refuge sign. Nice for a cabin-style room, man cave, or wildlife collection.
All Wood Broyhill Dresser / Side Table
Item: Solid wood dresser / side table by Broyhill
Condition: Has some scratches; owner notes that stain will fix that
Material: All solid wood
Location: Andalucia, Lake Worth
Source: Nextdoor
Sturdy Broyhill wood furniture piece that can work as a dresser or side table. Great for someone who doesn’t mind a small refinishing project.
Vintage Rusty Hand Tools Collection
Item: Assorted vintage hand tools
Includes: Wrenches, files, and more
Condition: Rusty, vintage
Location: Lake Osborne Estates, Lake Worth
Source: Nextdoor
A mix of old hand tools with rust, good for restoration projects, decor, or anyone who likes vintage tools.
FREE Plastic Storage Containers (Set of 10)
Item: Plastic storage containers with lids
Quantity: 10 containers, different sizes
Condition: Not stated; offered as FREE
Location: The Vineyards, Lake Worth
Source: Nextdoor
Handy set of 10 plastic containers with lids in various sizes. Useful for organizing, pantry storage, or craft supplies.
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in Lake Worth can disappear quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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