Lake Worth neighbors are giving away some useful and unique free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home, hobby, or collection.

Item: K2 Alexis women’s inline skates, size 8.5

Condition: Not stated (offered as free rollerblades)

Location: Barclay at Poinciana Place, near Lake Worth & Jog

Source: Nextdoor

Free women’s rollerblades, great if you skate for fun or exercise. Listed as size 8.5 and ready for pickup near Lake Worth and Jog.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pheasant taxidermy display on wooden base

Extras: Nebraska Game Refuge Boundary sign included

Condition: Described as beautiful, good for decor or collectors

Location: Lakes of Sherbrooke, Lake Worth

Source: Nextdoor

This is a detailed pheasant mount on a wooden base, paired with a Nebraska Game Refuge sign. Nice for a cabin-style room, man cave, or wildlife collection.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Solid wood dresser / side table by Broyhill

Condition: Has some scratches; owner notes that stain will fix that

Material: All solid wood

Location: Andalucia, Lake Worth

Source: Nextdoor

Sturdy Broyhill wood furniture piece that can work as a dresser or side table. Great for someone who doesn’t mind a small refinishing project.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted vintage hand tools

Includes: Wrenches, files, and more

Condition: Rusty, vintage

Location: Lake Osborne Estates, Lake Worth

Source: Nextdoor

A mix of old hand tools with rust, good for restoration projects, decor, or anyone who likes vintage tools.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Plastic storage containers with lids

Quantity: 10 containers, different sizes

Condition: Not stated; offered as FREE

Location: The Vineyards, Lake Worth

Source: Nextdoor

Handy set of 10 plastic containers with lids in various sizes. Useful for organizing, pantry storage, or craft supplies.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in Lake Worth can disappear quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.