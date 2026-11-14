📅 Free blood drive at the library on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 12:00–5:00 PM.

The drive will be held in the West Library Parking Lot by Oakley Park.

Donating is free, and organizers note that each donation can save up to 3 lives. They also mention you’ll get a reward for donating.

If you plan to give blood, remember to:

Bring a photo ID

Eat lunch beforehand

beforehand Hydrate well

This is a simple way to help neighbors in need right here in Lake Wales.