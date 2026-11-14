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Lake Wales
📅 Free blood drive at library Nov. 20, 12–5 PM
3 days ago
📅 Free blood drive at the library on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 12:00–5:00 PM.
The drive will be held in the West Library Parking Lot by Oakley Park.
Donating is free, and organizers note that each donation can save up to 3 lives. They also mention you’ll get a reward for donating.
If you plan to give blood, remember to:
- Bring a photo ID
- Eat lunch beforehand
- Hydrate well
This is a simple way to help neighbors in need right here in Lake Wales.
More Info: Calendar • Blood Drive at the Library @ 12-5 PM
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