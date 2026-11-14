Firefighters are battling a fire on the first floor of a vacant high-rise brick building at N. Kingshighway & Highland in St. Louis City. Two hose lines are in use, crews are forcing entry, Hook & Ladder 6 is the first-arriving company, and Battalion 1 is in command. More information: https://t.co/CdzEIzz4dq

This content is adapted from materials provided by St. Louis Fire Dept