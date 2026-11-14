Fire crews are fighting a fire in the 4800 block of Hammett Place in an occupied two-story, two-family brick home, with fire showing on the first floor. One hose line is in use and a primary search is underway inside the building. Engine Company 28 is the first unit on scene, and Battalion 5 is in command. More information: https://t.co/4sll60KqUC

This content is adapted from materials provided by St. Louis Fire Dept