Fire crews are investigating light smoke coming from a one-story warehouse in the 3100 block of Brannon in St. Louis on 2026-11-14 after finding several containers marked “Hazmat” with unknown contents. Hook & Ladder 3 is the first-arriving company, Battalion 4 is in command, and Battalion 5, the Hazardous Materials Chief, is also responding.

This content is adapted from materials provided by St. Louis Fire Dept