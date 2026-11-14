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St. Louis
Hazmat containers found in warehouse smoke incident
13 days ago
Fire crews are investigating light smoke coming from a one-story warehouse in the 3100 block of Brannon in St. Louis on 2026-11-14 after finding several containers marked “Hazmat” with unknown contents. Hook & Ladder 3 is the first-arriving company, Battalion 4 is in command, and Battalion 5, the Hazardous Materials Chief, is also responding.
This content is adapted from materials provided by St. Louis Fire Dept
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