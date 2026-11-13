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St. Louis
Defensive firefight at vacant building on Cora
3 days ago
Fire crews are fighting a heavy fire in a vacant two‑story brick building at Cora & Natural Bridge in St. Louis City, with flames threatening a nearby home on the B side. Truck Company 26 is the first-arriving company on scene, and Battalion 6 is in command of defensive operations. More information: https://t.co/GlNAoaWhq7
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