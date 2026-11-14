📅 Thanksgiving Eve karaoke & darts night in Lake Placid Kick off the holiday at Wiseguys Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 8:00–11:00 PM. What’s happening: Karaoke hosted by Adkaraoke Lake Placid , 8–11 PM

hosted by , Dart tournament with 2-player teams , $20 per team , winner takes all

with , , Food and drink specials all night Where: Wiseguys Sports Bar & Grill, 11 Main St, Lake Placid, NY 12946

Phone: (518) 651-4835

Website: wiseguyssportsbar.com/

Email: gmwiseguys21@gmail.com Grab a friend, pick your team, and plan your Friendsgiving Eve out on the town.

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