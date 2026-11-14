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Lake Placid
📅 Thanksgiving Eve karaoke & dart tournament in Lake Placid
11 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving Eve karaoke & darts night in Lake Placid
Kick off the holiday at Wiseguys Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 8:00–11:00 PM.
What’s happening:
- Karaoke hosted by Adkaraoke Lake Placid, 8–11 PM
- Dart tournament with 2-player teams, $20 per team, winner takes all
- Food and drink specials all night
Where: Wiseguys Sports Bar & Grill, 11 Main St, Lake Placid, NY 12946
Phone: (518) 651-4835
Website: wiseguyssportsbar.com/
Email: gmwiseguys21@gmail.com
Grab a friend, pick your team, and plan your Friendsgiving Eve out on the town.
More Info: Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke and Dart Tournament | Lak...
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