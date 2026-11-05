🍽️ Lake Placid NY Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles $18–$25/hr

Lake Placid’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like working with guests, food, or in a fast-paced kitchen, these are worth a look.

Employer: High Peak's Resort (Spire Hospitality)

High Peak's Resort (Spire Hospitality) Location: Lake Placid, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead daily operations at the Lake House property, from front desk and bar service to cleanliness and special events. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, hotel discounts, and more) and a mix of guest service and hands-on work.

Employer: United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Location: Lake Placid Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, Lake Placid, NY

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $20.50/hour + eligible for Annual Incentive Award Program (5% target)

+ eligible for Application deadline: 11/4/2026, 12:00pm MT

Why it’s interesting: Cook for Team USA athletes across grill, hotline, and cold prep while keeping high food safety standards. Good fit if you have line cook experience, want steady hours, and like the idea of supporting Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Employer: HHM Whiteface Lodge

Location: Lake Placid, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Keep the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, cleaning, and stocking, with a clear growth path toward cook or supervisor roles. Offers benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts, plus flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have more than one opening once they meet a good candidate.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.