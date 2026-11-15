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🎁 Community Freebies in Lake Placid — Kitchen Finds & More
Lake Placid neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kitchen dishes to a friendly egg-laying chicken.
Odds And Ends Dinner/kitchen Stuff
Item: Assorted dinner and kitchen pieces
What it is: Plates, cups, saucers, and bowls with a pastel floral pattern. Some pieces show visible wear, but could be great for everyday use or as extras for guests.
Condition: Mixed, with some wear noted
Location: Sylvan Shores, Lake Placid, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Glassware and Cut Glass Serving Plate
Item: Assorted glassware set
What it is: A mix of clear glass cups, goblets, and a cut-glass serving plate, plus one blue glass piece. Nice for hosting, display, or adding to a collection.
Condition: Not specified, appears to be a mixed collection
Location: Sylvan Shores, Lake Placid, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Chicken
Item: Egg-laying chicken looking for a new home
What it is: A friendly egg laying chicken that needs someone with proper time and space to care for her. Current owner is at work all day and cannot tend to her as much as they’d like.
Condition: Healthy egg layer (per owner), very friendly
Location: E Interlake, Lake Placid, FL
Contact: Text Christine at 863-212-4019 to ask about adopting her and to arrange pickup.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster or visit the listing as soon as you can—freebies in Lake Placid tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.