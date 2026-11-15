Lake Placid neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kitchen dishes to a friendly egg-laying chicken.

Item: Assorted dinner and kitchen pieces

What it is: Plates, cups, saucers, and bowls with a pastel floral pattern. Some pieces show visible wear, but could be great for everyday use or as extras for guests.

Condition: Mixed, with some wear noted

Location: Sylvan Shores, Lake Placid, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted glassware set

What it is: A mix of clear glass cups, goblets, and a cut-glass serving plate, plus one blue glass piece. Nice for hosting, display, or adding to a collection.

Condition: Not specified, appears to be a mixed collection

Location: Sylvan Shores, Lake Placid, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Egg-laying chicken looking for a new home

What it is: A friendly egg laying chicken that needs someone with proper time and space to care for her. Current owner is at work all day and cannot tend to her as much as they’d like.

Condition: Healthy egg layer (per owner), very friendly

Location: E Interlake, Lake Placid, FL

Contact: Text Christine at 863-212-4019 to ask about adopting her and to arrange pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster or visit the listing as soon as you can—freebies in Lake Placid tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.