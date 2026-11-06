🚨 Wastewater spill triggers no-swim alert near Lake Park canal

🚨 Possible bacteria in canal near Lake Park home – avoid the water

Health officials have issued a health alert for the area around 603 Anchorage Dr. in Lake Park, including the connected canal leading to the Intracoastal Waterway, after a recent wastewater spill.

Residents and visitors nearby are asked to:

Do not swim in these waterways

in these waterways Do not use this water for irrigation

Avoid contact with the water

with the water If you do touch the water, wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking

The alert notes that drinking water is not affected.

Water with high levels of fecal bacteria can cause disease, infections, or rashes, and children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems should avoid any exposure.

For questions about health risks, contact DOH-Palm Beach at 561-837-5900 or CHD50ContactUs@FLHealth.gov. For after-hours questions, call 561-881-1888.