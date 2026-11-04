🏥 Lake Ozark Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lake Ozark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big national brands to flexible home care work. Here are a few solid roles if you like caring for people and want steady hours or flexible shifts.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lake Ozark, MO (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $65.00 – $85.00/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window expected to close: 05/03/2027

Lead the pharmacy team, coach staff, and provide direct patient care, including counseling and immunizations. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist with 1–2+ years’ experience who wants leadership responsibility, stable hours, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: St. Louis Arc

Location: Lake Ozark, MO

Type: Full-time (independent contractor via registry)

Pay: Competitive, you negotiate your own rate

Work as an independent caregiver or CNA, choosing your own clients, shifts, and pay through a registry model. Best for experienced caregivers (5+ years) who want control over schedule and location while helping seniors stay safe and comfortable at home.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Lake Ozark area (serving Camdenton, Versailles, Gravois Mills, Kaiser)

(serving Camdenton, Versailles, Gravois Mills, Kaiser) Type: Part-time & PRN/fill-in , with potential to add more hours

, with potential to add more hours Pay: $16.00/hour (DSP/PCA/HHA/Caregiver), $17.00/hour (active MO CNA)

Provide one-on-one in-home support with daily living tasks, from bathing and grooming to light housekeeping and mobility help. This role offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and short commutes, plus potential PTO and health benefits if eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many healthcare employers are flexible on hours and locations if they like your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.