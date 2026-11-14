The Lake Oswego High School Holiday Bazaar is right around the corner.

This year’s market, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the school, will feature holiday gift possibilities from local artists and raise money for the school’s ceramics department so students can purchase needed equipment. The event is free to attend.

In the past, the department has bought slab rollers and pottery wheels. This year, students are raising money for a pug mill mixer. There will be 80 artisan vendors and a raffle.

“There’s something really beautiful about seeing our community come together to shop small, support local makers, and give back to our school. It’s also a chance for the student artists to see that the things they love making today can continue to be part of their lives long after high school,” said volunteer coordinator Jennifer Plaster Waddell.