Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck hosted a roundtable discussion with new City Manager Denzel Maxwell on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Oswego Hall. The African-American Women of Lake Oswego and Surrounding Areas co-hosted the event.

The event gave the community an opportunity to meet Maxwell and hear about his journey to Lake Oswego. Born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma and previously working as an assistant city manager in California and Colorado, Maxwell has served as city manager for only six weeks, but has been struck by Lake Oswego’s welcoming atmosphere.

“I got a sense that it was a welcoming community. It was a community looking to the future and had a sense of where it wanted to be and that stood out,” said Maxwell.

He said he’s excited to continue expanding the community’s access to the local government, through an updated city website and by meeting more community partners and stakeholders.

“Most communities’ website actually is the number one way that people get their news. A lot of communities would love ‘Hello, LO’ (the city’s newsletter) and word of mouth and community building. A lot of places are working to get people to talk to each other, so it’s great that that’s there,” said Maxwell.

Next year, Maxwell will work with four new city councilors, Suzanne Miles, Bryan Guiney, Heather Ramsey and Patrick Walsh. For now, he’s working with not only the current seven councilors but the council-elects as well.

Buck asked Maxwell how he’d like to draw on past experiences in city administration to help Lake Oswego.

“How we engage our business community and how we resource them on the city side. My boss is our council, but it also is a partnership and so part of that is taking and operationalizing their policies, their initiatives, and so one of those has been looking at reimagining how we look at that economic engagement space, and so I think that’s definitely (an area where) we’re looking towards the future,” said Maxwell.