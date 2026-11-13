The city of Lake Oswego Parks & Recreation Department provides an opportunity to experience the fall harvest bounty during an annual market.

This year’s Reunion Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Millennium Plaza Park.

Market attendees can shop for fall goodies like sweet potatoes and pumpkins as well as other items from local vendors. There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides.

“This year for the reunion market we are bringing back the beloved horse drawn wagon rides and this year will be the largest reunion market to date with more vendors than ever before. There are first come, first serve tickets available on the half hour 9:30a, 10:30a, 11:30a, 12:30p,” said manager Shelley Burgess via text message. “For the first time, there will be a special visit from Bigfoot Santa at the reunion market. Stop by and try and spot him wandering the market and he will be available for photos from 10am to 1pm. We are excited to have the community come out for a fun fall harvest. If people subscribe to the farmers market newsletter vendors are sharing their favorite Thanksgiving and fall recipes!”