    Montgomery and Kurland Named Lake Oswego Athletes of the Week for Oct 2

    By Athletes of the Week brought to you by Willamette Cascade Wealth Management,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235AOQ_0vt1TOKQ00

    Sabrina Montgomery

    Sabrina, a senior middle blocker on the Lake Oswego volleyball team, has been a consistent leader for the Lakers’ defense and leads the team in blocks for the season. After missing some time early in the season, Montgomery “came back really ready to be a leader and make an impact on the court,” said her coach. “She takes direction very well … she's been one of our go-to-hitters and she's been blocking amazingly.”

    Hudson Kurland

    Hudson, a junior quarterback on the Lake Oswego football team, completed 8 of 11 passes for 129 yards in the Lakers’ 34-7 win over Newberg at Lake Oswego High School on Friday, Sept. 20. Kurland also ran for one score in the victory, which helped the Lakers improve to 4-0 for the 2024 season.

