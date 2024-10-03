Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lake Oswego Review

    Lake Oswego students tested higher in math, science and English than Oregon average, but lower than last year

    By Mac Larsen,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx0eT_0vt1S9HP00

    Results of the Oregon Statewide Assessment Systems’ spring 2024 tests released Thursday, Oct. 3 show Lake Oswego students’ scores remain among the highest in the state despite a decrease since the 2018-19 school year.

    Students who participate in OSAS summative tests receive a score between 1-4. Students who score level 1 are below grade level, level 2 are at grade level and scores of 3 or higher represent proficiency in the subject area. The tests cover math, English and science.

    The Lake Oswego School District ranked third in Oregon for math and English language proficiency across all grade levels. Nearly three-quarters, or 72%, of LOSD students tested at proficiency in English, with 65.8% proficient in math and 52.9% in science.

    “We are pleased by our students' growth and development, as evidenced by the latest ‘Smarter Balance’ test scores released this week by the Oregon Department of Education. Lake Oswego School District has shown a consistent performance as the highest-performing among large, comprehensive K-12 districts in Oregon. While we are proud of these positive results, we remain committed to continuous improvement,” Superintendent Jennifer Schiele said by email. “In 2019, we committed to implementing a guaranteed and viable curriculum for all. This approach ensures that all students access essential content and skills, providing an equal opportunity to succeed. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, we have remained steadfast in this commitment, and these recent results are beginning to reflect that effort.”

    Some Lake Oswego scores have decreased since the 2022-23 school year. In English there was a 1.7 percentage point decrease from 73.7% proficient to 72% since spring 2023. Math scores improved, with 3.2 percentage point bump for all students. Across Oregon, math scores improved in six of the seven grade levels evaluated.

    Lake Oswego fifth graders saw the greatest increase in their math assessments, jumping up from 65% proficiency to 70%. Eleventh and fifth graders increased their scores in English as well.

    Both middle schools saw significant increases in English assessments, a hopeful step in recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

    Schiele listed five reasons for steady improvements in LOSD: Curriculum mapping, professional development, instructional resources, targeted interventions and comprehensive assessments.

    While the spring OSAS assessments do provide summative data, Schiele pointed to other tests and granular assessments that can “monitor student progress and personalize instruction.”

    The statewide picture: ‘This isn’t normal’

    Statewide, the assessment scores remain significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, with only 31% of Oregon students testing at proficiency in math, 43% in English and 29% in science.

    “Every child deserves a high-quality, culturally responsive public education to be set up for success. I’m not satisfied with this year’s numbers,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a press release. “We must double down on our commitment and collaboration to fix the gaps in our system that are failing students. I am focused on working with education partners across the whole system to identify evidence-based solutions, increase high-quality learning opportunities, and strengthen student wellbeing.”

    The Oregon Department of Education also provided information regarding the share of students at each grade level who scored at “Level 1,” or below grade level. For eighth graders, 43% are performing below grade level in science, 51% in math and 34% in English. For third graders, the youngest student group assessed, 37% of students are below grade level for both English and math.

    “This is not where we want this. This isn't normal. This is not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination, and we are setting goals with districts,” said ODE Director Charlene Williams. “Between the next three to five years, they are setting learning and growth performance targets based on their data.”

    ODE highlighted four key areas to help “accelerate learning” and improve ELA proficiency: continued and increased investment in literacy, summer and afterschool learning, data-informed policy and practices, and accountability.

    The release of OSAS scores precedes district “report cards” and AP scores released later in the fall.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Blessed
    1d ago
    And lake Oswego schools get more resources than other schools around Oregon due to property taxes and donations from parents and the community. Yea more money gets your kid a better education. Not so equitable is it?
    Mary EX-Jones
    1d ago
    Do people realize when you compare last yeR to this year you are comparing 2 totally different classes? There are going to be differences.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    5 tips to make a home less vulnerable to criminals
    Lake Oswego Review17 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    The Truth About Transmission Service: Why Sooner Might Save You More
    Lake Oswego Review11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Senior-friendly interior renovations
    Lake Oswego Review9 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Former Bank CEO and Accomplice Guilty in $1.8M Loan Fraud
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy