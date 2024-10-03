Lake Oswego students tested higher in math, science and English than Oregon average, but lower than last year

Results of the Oregon Statewide Assessment Systems’ spring 2024 tests released Thursday, Oct. 3 show Lake Oswego students’ scores remain among the highest in the state despite a decrease since the 2018-19 school year.

Students who participate in OSAS summative tests receive a score between 1-4. Students who score level 1 are below grade level, level 2 are at grade level and scores of 3 or higher represent proficiency in the subject area. The tests cover math, English and science.

The Lake Oswego School District ranked third in Oregon for math and English language proficiency across all grade levels. Nearly three-quarters, or 72%, of LOSD students tested at proficiency in English, with 65.8% proficient in math and 52.9% in science.

“We are pleased by our students' growth and development, as evidenced by the latest ‘Smarter Balance’ test scores released this week by the Oregon Department of Education. Lake Oswego School District has shown a consistent performance as the highest-performing among large, comprehensive K-12 districts in Oregon. While we are proud of these positive results, we remain committed to continuous improvement,” Superintendent Jennifer Schiele said by email. “In 2019, we committed to implementing a guaranteed and viable curriculum for all. This approach ensures that all students access essential content and skills, providing an equal opportunity to succeed. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, we have remained steadfast in this commitment, and these recent results are beginning to reflect that effort.”

Some Lake Oswego scores have decreased since the 2022-23 school year. In English there was a 1.7 percentage point decrease from 73.7% proficient to 72% since spring 2023. Math scores improved, with 3.2 percentage point bump for all students. Across Oregon, math scores improved in six of the seven grade levels evaluated.

Lake Oswego fifth graders saw the greatest increase in their math assessments, jumping up from 65% proficiency to 70%. Eleventh and fifth graders increased their scores in English as well.

Both middle schools saw significant increases in English assessments, a hopeful step in recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Schiele listed five reasons for steady improvements in LOSD: Curriculum mapping, professional development, instructional resources, targeted interventions and comprehensive assessments.

While the spring OSAS assessments do provide summative data, Schiele pointed to other tests and granular assessments that can “monitor student progress and personalize instruction.”

The statewide picture: ‘This isn’t normal’

Statewide, the assessment scores remain significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, with only 31% of Oregon students testing at proficiency in math, 43% in English and 29% in science.

“Every child deserves a high-quality, culturally responsive public education to be set up for success. I’m not satisfied with this year’s numbers,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a press release. “We must double down on our commitment and collaboration to fix the gaps in our system that are failing students. I am focused on working with education partners across the whole system to identify evidence-based solutions, increase high-quality learning opportunities, and strengthen student wellbeing.”

The Oregon Department of Education also provided information regarding the share of students at each grade level who scored at “Level 1,” or below grade level. For eighth graders, 43% are performing below grade level in science, 51% in math and 34% in English. For third graders, the youngest student group assessed, 37% of students are below grade level for both English and math.

“This is not where we want this. This isn't normal. This is not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination, and we are setting goals with districts,” said ODE Director Charlene Williams. “Between the next three to five years, they are setting learning and growth performance targets based on their data.”

ODE highlighted four key areas to help “accelerate learning” and improve ELA proficiency: continued and increased investment in literacy, summer and afterschool learning, data-informed policy and practices, and accountability.

The release of OSAS scores precedes district “report cards” and AP scores released later in the fall.