Lake Oswego’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from small business to regional firm. If you’re in accounting or FP&A, there are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead FP&A for a medical device manufacturer, owning budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Good fit if you like partnering with leadership, digging into profitability and costs, and improving reporting and data tools.

Employer: Alpinewëst Resources

Location: Lake Oswego / Portland, OR – Hybrid

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)

Salary: $30–$35/hour

Support a small, growing wholesale lumber and building materials company with AR, AP, credit checks, and bank recs. Great if you want steady weekday hours, hybrid work, and hands-on accounting without Big 4 stress.

Contact: Taissa Achcar-Winkels – Taissa@alpinewestresources.com / 952-250-9645

Employer: Aldrich CPAs and Advisors

Location: Lake Oswego, OR – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$115,000 + potential annual incentive

In-charge role on audits, reviews, and compilations for growth and manufacturing clients. Offers strong benefits, generous PTO, and a clear path to grow your audit skills while mentoring junior staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.