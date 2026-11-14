Lake Oswego’s print and packaging scene is busy right now, and one local label plant is hiring across several roles. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and seeing a real product at the end of your shift, these are worth a look.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $20.00/hour, depending on experience

You’ll get finished label rolls ready to ship: packing, sealing, labeling, stacking on pallets, and moving them to the warehouse. This is a good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want a clear, repeatable routine in a fast-paced plant.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$30.00/hour, depending on experience

Run digital finishing and inspection machines that cut and rewind printed labels to spec. You’ll set up jobs, check color and cuts, watch for defects, do basic maintenance, and lift up to 50 lbs. Great if you like working with machines and have solid math and measuring skills.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour, depending on experience

Operate rewind machines that finish and inspect label rolls before they ship. You’ll follow job specs, check print quality and size, help with cutting and packaging, and keep the area clean while lifting up to 70 lbs. This role also comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, company-paid disability and life insurance, and a 401(k) with company contribution.

If you’re in or near Lake Oswego and want steady manufacturing work with room to learn, these could be a strong next step. Click through the links, skim the full details, and apply soon if one feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.