Lake Oswego is quietly becoming a hub for power and infrastructure work, with firms hiring for both hands-on design and high-level grid leadership. If you’re in electrical or structural design, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Lake Oswego, OR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role on WSP’s Power & Energy Substation Team, working on transmission and distribution substations, protection and control, and grid projects across sectors. You’ll do detailed electrical design (one-lines, layouts, grounding, relaying), mentor junior staff, and help manage small to mid-size projects.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Lake Oswego, OR or Remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role as a FACTS and EHV Substation SME, guiding complex transmission and grid modernization projects across North America. You’ll lead on STATCOM/SVC, FSC, shunt compensation, and EHV substations (500 kV+), own specs and procurement, support FAT/SAT and commissioning, and mentor engineers while supporting business development.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists with a different link; it appears to be the same position.)

Employer: Verdantas

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.00 – $38.00/hour

Structural Revit designer role supporting building and infrastructure projects in a sustainability-focused firm. You’ll build and coordinate structural models, produce construction documents, and work closely with engineers and other disciplines; strong Revit skills and a few years of drafting/design experience are key.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in a focused resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.