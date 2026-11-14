Lake Oswego’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on clinic work to fully remote roles. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there are a few solid openings worth a look.

Employer: KPG Healthcare (KPG Provider Services)

KPG Healthcare (KPG Provider Services) Location: Lake Oswego, OR (Remote setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (details shared directly by consultant)

Full-time Neurologist role with a nationwide agency that matches clinicians with top facilities. You’ll get support with placement, negotiation, and career goals, plus access to a broad employer network.

Employer: Legacy Health

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.93 – $33.50/hour

Clinic-based MA role in primary or specialty care, working closely with providers, nurses, social workers, and more. You’ll handle rooming, vaccines, phlebotomy, phone/EHR follow-up, and enjoy strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, wellness, PTO).

Employer: Skin by Lovely™

Location: Lake Oswego, OR (Remote / Telehealth)

Type: Part-time or Full-time (Saturdays required)

Part-time or Full-time (Saturdays required) Salary: Competitive hourly compensation

Telehealth role for an NP, PA, or MD with medical aesthetics experience. You’ll do virtual assessments, review histories, and clear patients for cosmetic treatments while supporting injection specialists from home.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.