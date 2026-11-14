Lake Oswego has a nice mix of legal and compliance roles right now, from entry‑level internships to senior specialist and attorney positions. If you’re in claims, privacy, or estate planning, there’s something here worth a closer look.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time summer internship (11 weeks)

Full-time Salary: Not listed (national range, varies by location and experience)

Work with a mentor on real commercial claims at a Fortune 100 insurer, helping investigate losses and support settlements. Good fit if you’re a Bachelor’s student (3.0+ GPA preferred) who wants hands-on experience in claims and may be interested in a future full-time role.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Lake Oswego, OR (hybrid; remote considered for strong candidates)

(hybrid; remote considered for strong candidates) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (senior-level role with broad authority)

Senior individual-contributor role handling high-severity environmental and commercial casualty claims from start to finish. Ideal if you have 10+ years complex casualty/environmental claims experience, want meaningful settlement authority, and like partnering closely with legal, underwriting, and reinsurance.

Employer: Columbia Bank

Location: 5885 Meadows Road Suite 400, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,000 – $100,000 per year

Serve as a subject matter expert on consumer privacy and data use, doing risk analyses, gap assessments, and policy work across the bank. Great for someone with 2–4 years in compliance or risk, strong communication skills, and an interest in privacy regulations and governance.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a multi-state law firm)

(recruiting for a multi-state law firm) Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 per year + bonuses

Join a long-established multi-state law firm focusing on estate planning and probate matters. You’ll need experience in estate planning/probate and active Oregon bar membership, with room for professional growth and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.