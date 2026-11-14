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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lake Oswego Today
Lake Oswego neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, crafting, or organizing, these local freebies might be just what you need.
Free empty moving boxes
Item: Free empty moving boxes
Condition: Used once, from a nonsmoking house; poster says there are more boxes than pictured and maybe some packing paper included
Location: McVey - South Shore, Lake Oswego, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Good if you’re packing up a home or need sturdy boxes for storage. Since there are more boxes than shown, plan space in your car.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stack of Moving/Cardboard Boxes
Item: Stack of moving/cardboard boxes
Condition: Used, assorted sizes, ideal for moving or storage
Location: Lake Grove, Lake Oswego, OR (poster asks you to DM for exact address)
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor asks that you take all the boxes if you come. Great for a move, garage clean‑up, or organizing a storage unit.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bernina Artista 165 Sewing Machine
Item: Bernina Artista 165 sewing machine (made in Switzerland)
Condition: Has a great straight stitch; needs servicing for the decorative stitches to work properly
Location: Evergreen, Lake Oswego, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice find for someone who sews or wants to learn. Plan on getting it serviced if you want to use all the decorative stitch features.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lake Oswego tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.