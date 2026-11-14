Lake Oswego neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, crafting, or organizing, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Free empty moving boxes

Condition: Used once, from a nonsmoking house; poster says there are more boxes than pictured and maybe some packing paper included

Location: McVey - South Shore, Lake Oswego, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you’re packing up a home or need sturdy boxes for storage. Since there are more boxes than shown, plan space in your car.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of moving/cardboard boxes

Condition: Used, assorted sizes, ideal for moving or storage

Location: Lake Grove, Lake Oswego, OR (poster asks you to DM for exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor asks that you take all the boxes if you come. Great for a move, garage clean‑up, or organizing a storage unit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bernina Artista 165 sewing machine (made in Switzerland)

Condition: Has a great straight stitch; needs servicing for the decorative stitches to work properly

Location: Evergreen, Lake Oswego, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice find for someone who sews or wants to learn. Plan on getting it serviced if you want to use all the decorative stitch features.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lake Oswego tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.